Johnson (COVID-19 protocols) rejoined the team Tuesday and is expected to play Wednesday against Minnesota, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Johnson looks like he'll return Wednesday from a five-game absence while in the league's health and safety protocols. The 34-year-old had averaged 10.9 minutes per game across the three games prior to him being sidelined, so his return likely won't have any major impacts on the rotation.