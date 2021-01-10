Johnson generated 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 26 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 112-98 victory over the Magic.

Saturday was Johnson's most complete performance of the young season. Despite coming off the bench, Johnson played more minutes than three starters and was the fourth leading scorer. Prior to that, he had totaled 17 points, six rebounds, five steals, three assists and one block over his last four outings.