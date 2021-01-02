Johnson posted eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 12 minutes during Friday's 93-83 win over the Heat.

Johnson has had a solid bench role with the Mavericks this season, averaging 4.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 15.4 minutes. He makes for a bench or streaming option in deep fantasy leagues given his diverse skillset.