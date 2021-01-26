Johnson recorded 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3PT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during the 117-113 loss to Denver on Monday.

Johnson has been a welcomed addition to the Mavericks secondary-unit this season. The forward may not dazzle every night, but he plays his position and does a little bit of everything on the court. The big bright spot for Johnson was his season-high in minutes on the court and it could be a sign for games to come with injuries still being a problem for the Mavericks. He is worth monitoring, but not viable just yet.