McGee totaled 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes during Friday's 122-114 victory over Sacramento.

McGee logged his most playing time of the season and made it count by racking up 11 points and nine boards, with four rebounds coming on the offensive glass. It's worth noting that McGee received more minutes than Christian Wood, who hasn't logged more than 20 minutes in three games since returning from a fractured thumb. However, this is a trend that's unlikely to continue once Wood feels comfortable enough to handle a full workload.