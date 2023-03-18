site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Mavericks' JaVale McGee: Good to go Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McGee (ankle) is available Friday against the Lakers.
McGee has been used sparingly by the Mavericks and played just four minutes in his last outing against the Spurs.
