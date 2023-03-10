Head coach Jason Kidd said Friday that McGee (ankle) is good to go for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
McGee missed both halves of the Mavericks' recent back-to-back set due to a right ankle sprain, but he'll be available again Saturday. However, he's been used sparingly this season, so it's possible the veteran big man remains out of the rotation despite being healthy.
