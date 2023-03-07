McGee is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Jazz with a right ankle sprain.
McGee was a late addition to the injury report, which is never a good sign. However, he hasn't appeared in a game since the All-Star break, so his potential absence shouldn't impact Dallas' rotation.
