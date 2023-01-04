McGree (illness) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Celtics.
After missing the past two games with a non-COVID illness, it appears that McGee will be available Thursday. However, he was also left off the injury report ahead of Monday's contest before being ruled out before tipoff. McGee will likely compete with Dwight Powell for backup center minutes if he's able to play against Boston.
