McGee had eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 FT) and three rebounds in 10 minutes during Monday's 111-105 victory over Detroit.

McGee saw action for the first time in almost two weeks, popping for eight points in 10 minutes. After opening the season as the starting center, things have gone south in a hurry for McGee. Even with Christian Wood (thumb) on the sideline, McGee has been unable to crack the rotation on a regular basis. Clearly, there is no need to waste your time with McGee, even in the deepest of formats.