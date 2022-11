McGee will come off the bench in Friday's game against the Raptors, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

McGee was leapfrogged by Dwight Powell in the depth chart Friday, marking his first time not appearing in the starting five this season. Since McGee has logged less than 10 minutes in each of his last two games and has not logged any more than 14 minutes this season, his fantasy production may not be affected by his bench status.