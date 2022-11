McGee is starting Monday's game against the Nets, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.

McGee started the first six games he appeared in to begin the 2022-23 campaign, but he averaged just 11.3 minutes, 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds over that stretch. After moving to a bench role for one game Friday against Toronto, coach Jason Kidd announced that McGee will move back to the starting center slot for Monday's matchup.