McGee (rest) won't play Saturday against the Thunder, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
As expected, the veteran big man will rest with a packed schedule on the horizon, and as head coach Jason Kidd states, McGee's absence from the lineup is solely based on rest and maintenance. Dwight Powell will get the start in his place, but McGee could return to action when the Mavericks take on the Magic on Sunday.
