McGee (ankle) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
McGee was a late addition to the injury report Tuesday morning with a right ankle sprain and was initially listed as questionable, but he's since been downgraded to doubtful. Either way, he hasn't been a part of Dallas' rotation recently, so his expected absence shouldn't have a major impact.
