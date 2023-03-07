McGee (ankle) won't take the floor Tuesday versus the Jazz.

Given that McGee was a late addition to the injury report and subsequently downgraded from questionable to doubtful, all signs pointed to the big man missing the contest. McGee hadn't appeared in any of the last five games anyway, so his absence shouldn't have much of an impact on the Mavericks' rotation. McGee's next chance to suit up arrives Wednesday versus the Pelicans.