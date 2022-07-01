McGee and the Mavericks agreed to terms Thursday on a three-year, $20.1 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The third year is a player option.

McGee had another productive season in 2021-22 with the Suns, appearing in 74 games and averaging 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 15.8 minutes per contest. He'll now join a Dallas frontcourt that already boasts the likes of Christian Wood and Dwight Powell, so McGee figures to provide additional depth at the center position as the Mavericks gear up for the 2022-23 campaign. It will be McGee's second stint with the team after spending the 2015-16 season in Dallas.