McGee accumulated zero points (0-1 FG) across three minutes during Monday's 96-94 win over Brooklyn.

Despite starting the contest, McGee logged just three minutes in Monday's affair. It marks his fourth straight contest plying single-digit minutes after the big man played at least 12 in each of the first four games. This decrease in playing time doesn't bode well for McGee's fantasy outlook for the rest of the campaign, though things can change should injuries arise. As of now, both Dwight Powell and Christian Wood are ahead of the veteran in the rotation.