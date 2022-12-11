McGee had 18 points (8-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds over 17 minutes during Saturday's 144-115 loss to Chicago.

McGee was on the floor for just five minutes in the first half and knocked down his only field-goal attempt before the break. With the game already well out of reach for Dallas in the fourth quarter, the big man added 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field to finish with a season-high scoring total. McGee has barely held down a rotation spot since moving out of the starting five in early November, and the Mavericks' coaching staff isn't likely to put too much stock in a performance that he largely achieved in garbage time.