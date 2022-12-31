McGee has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus Spurs due to a non-COVID illness.
McGee is averaging just 8.3 minutes in 23 minutes this season, so his absence shouldn't have a major impact on Dallas' rotation. His next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with the Rockets.
More News
-
Mavericks' JaVale McGee: Tallies season-high 18 points•
-
Mavericks' JaVale McGee: Upgraded to available•
-
Mavericks' JaVale McGee: Likely to play Friday•
-
Mavericks' JaVale McGee: Out again Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' JaVale McGee: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' JaVale McGee: Coming off bench Wednesday•