Gortman produced no counting stats in one minute during Tuesday's 118-104 loss to the Thunder.
Gortman suited up for just the sixth time this season, bringing his season tally to 14 minutes. He has scored a total of just eight points, and at this point, there is no reason to think he will be playing a sizeable role for this Mavericks team.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jazian Gortman: Gets two-way slot•
-
Mavericks' Jazian Gortman: Back in bench role•
-
Mavericks' Jazian Gortman: Getting look vs. LA•
-
Mavericks' Jazian Gortman: Leads bench in scoring vs. Griz•
-
Mavericks' Jazian Gortman: Inks deal with Dallas•
-
Bucks' Jazian Gortman: Gets camp deal from Milwaukee•