Gortman finished with one rebound across two minutes during Saturday's 122-107 loss to the Celtics.
Gortman appeared in an NBA game for the first time in three weeks, playing two minutes during garbage time. It's been a disappointing season for Gortman, who is typically used as a depth piece if and when the situation allows.
