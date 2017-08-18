Mavericks' Jeff Withey: Agrees to one-year deal with Mavericks
Withey has come to terms with the Mavericks on a one-year contract, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Withey spent last season as a member of the Jazz, who renounced his rights in mid-July. He was a deep reserve, posting just 2.9 points and 2.4 boards across 8.5 minutes per contest. While he'll likely play a similar role with the Mavericks, as his skill hasn't warranted him being deployed for more than 12.9 minutes per game in his career, he could see extended run here and there depending on the health of the Dallas centers. Regardless, he should probably be avoided in every fantasy format considering his projected workload and production.
More News
-
Jeff Withey: Rights renounced by Jazz•
-
Jazz's Jeff Withey: Expected to play Friday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Jazz's Jeff Withey: Questionable for Friday's game•
-
Jazz's Jeff Withey: Solid impact in limited minutes Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Jeff Withey: Will return to bench role Monday•
-
Jazz's Jeff Withey: Draws spot start Saturday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...