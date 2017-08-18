Mavericks' Jeff Withey: Agrees to one-year deal with Mavericks

Withey has come to terms with the Mavericks on a one-year contract, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Withey spent last season as a member of the Jazz, who renounced his rights in mid-July. He was a deep reserve, posting just 2.9 points and 2.4 boards across 8.5 minutes per contest. While he'll likely play a similar role with the Mavericks, as his skill hasn't warranted him being deployed for more than 12.9 minutes per game in his career, he could see extended run here and there depending on the health of the Dallas centers. Regardless, he should probably be avoided in every fantasy format considering his projected workload and production.