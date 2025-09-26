The Mavericks signed Robinson-Earl on Friday.

Robinson-Earl's deal with the team is likely for training camp, as he'll have to earn a spot on the roster. There's a chance he ends up playing in the G League for the Texas Legends. During the 2024-25 campaign, Robinson-Earl played 66 regular-season games for the Pelicans, averaging 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from beyond the arc.