Mavericks' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Signs with Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson-Earl signed a 10-day contract with Dallas on Thursday, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.
With so many injuries on the roster, the Mavericks were granted a hardship exception. Robinson-Earl offers plenty of NBA experience and had some good moments for Indiana earlier this season. He'll be available to provide depth Thursday against Utah.
More News
-
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Waived by Indiana•
-
Pacers' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Quiet showing in loss•
-
Pacers' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Earns standard deal•
-
Pacers' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Not starting vs. Detroit•
-
Pacers' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Starting Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Inks another 10-day deal•