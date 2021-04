Redick has been added to the injury report for Monday's game against the Kings due to a sore right heel, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

Reading between the lines here, it looks like the Mavs may give Redick the night off on the front end of a back-to-back set. He missed several weeks earlier in the season with the heel injury, but he's played in each of the last seven games, including logging 20 minutes in Saturday's 108-93 win over the Lakers.