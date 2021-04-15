Redick recorded nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and one assist in 15 minutes Wednesday in the Mavericks' 114-113 win over the Pelicans.

Though he committed a season-high four turnovers, Redick otherwise provided exactly what the Mavericks were seeking when they acquired him at the trade deadline: perimeter shooting on the second unit. Since moving past a heel injury that delayed his Dallas debut, Redick has played 14 and 15 minutes in his first two games with the team. Unless the Mavericks are dealing with multiple absences to other rotational wing players in a given game, Redick is unlikely to see his playing time rise much from this level.