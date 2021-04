Redick will start Thursday's game against Detroit, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Redick will get his first start since joining Dallas while Luka Doncic (elbow) and Dorian Finney-Smith (lower leg) are sidelined. The veteran sharpshooter has averaged 5.8 points per game so far with the Mavs, but he'll likely have a shot at scoring a few more points Thursday.