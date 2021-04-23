Redick provided seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and n assist across 11 minutes in Thursday's 115-110 win over the Lakers.

Although the Lakers surrendered their lead late In the third quarter, they stubbornly refused to go away. Redick effectively shut the door as the closer with three well-timed shots in the fourth quarter. Although his contribution has been limited, Redick brings a wealth of playoff experience to his new team, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see his role increase once the postseason comes around.