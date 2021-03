Redick (heel) doesn't have a timetable to return, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Redick was traded to the Mavericks on Thursday and is reportedly making progress in his recovery, but coach Rick Carlisle said Friday that he still isn't sure when Redick will be able to return. Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke should see increased run for the Mavericks in his absence.