Redick (heel) joined the Mavericks for the remainder of the team's road trip and will remain with the team on a full-time basis, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports. However, he's not ready to practice.

Redick was blindsided by the trade to Dallas, so the organization gave him some time to prepare for the move, especially since he's dealing with a heel injury also. The injury is still keeping him out of practice, so it's not clear when the veteran will actually make his debut.