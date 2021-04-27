Redick (heel) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Redick was listed as doubtful leading up to Monday's tip, so this update is unsurprising. With Josh Richardson (hamstring) also out, expect Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke to see an increase in minutes.
