Redick (heel) went through a full practice Saturday but is out for Sunday's matchup against the Spurs, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Though Redick won't play Sunday, coach Rick Carlisle said the sharpshooter might play Monday against the 76ers. When he does appear in his first game, he may be eased into things. The veteran hasn't played since March 3 due to right heel inflammation. His presence in the rotation could result in reduced minutes for Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke.