Redick (heel) was traded from the Pelicans to the Mavericks on Thursday, Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes.com reports.

Redick was expected to be bought out by New Orleans, but the team was able to find a trade partner just before Thursday's deadline. The 36-year-old hasn't played since March 3 due to right heel inflammation and is unlikely to play a significant role with his new team after averaging 8.7 points and 1.7 rebounds over 18.6 minutes per game to begin the season.