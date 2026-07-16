Mavericks' John Poulakidas: Leads Dallas in scoring in SL win

Poulakidas finished with 19 points (6-14 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Thursday's 97-87 Summer League win over Oklahoma City.

Poulakidas finished with 19 points, his second double-digit scoring performance and highest point total in four Las Vegas Summer League appearances. The 23-year-old, who is currently signed to a two-way contract, appeared in 13 regular-season games with the Mavericks during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.5 steals over 19.5 minutes. Poulakidas is projected to spend most of his time in the G League in 2026-27, though he could see minutes with Dallas if the team needs depth because of an injury.