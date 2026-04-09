Poulakidas contributed 23 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block across 29 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Suns.

The undrafted rookie wing out of Yale had by far his best performance so far in the NBA, leading the Mavericks in scoring and setting new career highs in points and made three-pointers. Poulakidas has scored in double digits in just three of his 11 appearances for Dallas, but he could continue to get a showcase over the final two games of the regular season.