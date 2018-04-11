Motley amassed 21 points (9-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist during the Mavericks' 124-97 season finale loss to the visiting Suns on Tuesday.

Motley concluded the regular season in a strong way, scoring past the 20-point mark in two of his final three games while posting one double-double. The former Baylor Bear played most his rookie season in the G League but did see action in 11 Mavericks' games where he averaged 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.