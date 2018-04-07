Motley posted 26 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists and two rebounds during the Mavericks' 113-106 overtime loss at Detroit on Friday.

Motley led all in-game scorers Friday on his way to a career high 26 points on 57.9 percent shooting. The former Baylor standout has now strung together three consecutive double figure scoring outings and will look to keep it going when Dallas travels to Philadelphia on Sunday.