Motley generated 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during the Mavericks' 92-85 loss to the Suns in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.

Motley finished the regular season eclipsing the 20-point mark in two of his last three games, and he logged at least 40 minutes twice in his last four contests overall. The 23-year-old was able to make 11 regular-season appearances overall during his rookie campaign with the Mavericks, spending the rest of his time in G-League competition. The Baylor product will look to gain additional seasoning this summer in the hopes of competing for a roster spot at power forward in the coming campaign.