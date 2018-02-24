Mavericks' Johnathan Motley: Effective all-around game
Motley produced 22 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes during Friday's 135-116 home loss to Northern Arizona.
The former Baylor star had an effective outing Friday, coasting past the 20-point mark for the 22nd time this season. Motley has been a reliable offensive force for Texas as he is averaging a double-double in every game with 21.2 points and 10.0 rebounds.
More News
-
Mavericks' Johnathan Motley: Returns to action Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Johnathan Motley: Questionable Saturday vs. LA•
-
Mavericks' Johnathan Motley: Still not ready to play•
-
Mavericks' Johnathan Motley: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Johnathan Motley: Not listed on Monday injury report•
-
Mavericks' Johnathan Motley: Tweaks ankle during practice Thursday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...