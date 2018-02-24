Motley produced 22 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes during Friday's 135-116 home loss to Northern Arizona.

The former Baylor star had an effective outing Friday, coasting past the 20-point mark for the 22nd time this season. Motley has been a reliable offensive force for Texas as he is averaging a double-double in every game with 21.2 points and 10.0 rebounds.