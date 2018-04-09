Mavericks' Johnathan Motley: Falls flat in Sunday's loss
Motley finished with just four points (2-6 FG), five rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 loss to Philadelphia.
After a string of strong performances, Motley fell back to earth in just 16 minutes on Sunday. He has been in and out of the rotation over the past month or so but had managed to have himself a nice couple of performances prior to this one. The Mavericks have just one regular season game remaining against the Phoenix Suns, meaning he could very well turn things around again.
