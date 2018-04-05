Motley registered 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 41 minutes during a 105-100 loss to the Magic on Wednesday.

Motley played a whopping 41 minutes and scored 14 points during Wednesday's loss, both of which were season highs. He benefited from the team's numerous injuries and players being rested. If the team continues to rest players, Motley could see another big workload in Friday's game.