Motley (ankle) isn't listed on the Mavericks' injury report in advance of their preseason opener Monday against the Bucks, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

As the Mavericks anticipated, it doesn't appear that the ankle injury Motley sustained last Thursday won't hinder him as the team opens its exhibition slate. Motley, who went undrafted out of Baylor, landed a two-way contract with the Mavericks in June and will likely see most of his action in 2017-18 with the team's G League affiliate, the Texas Legends.