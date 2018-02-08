Motley is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors with a left ankle sprain, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Motley's status should clear up closer to Thursday's game, though he isn't expected to play a significant role regardless. The 22-year-old has appeared in just two games for the Mavericks this season, posting averages of 4.5 points and 2.0 rebounds across 2.0 minutes per contest.