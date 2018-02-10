Motley (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Lakers, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Motley was considered questionable for Thursday's contest against the Warriors but ended up not seeing the floor. Even if he's cleared to play Saturday, there's no guarantee he'll see time, as he's played in just two games this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories