Motley (ankle) was active for Sunday's game against the Rockets and posted one rebound and one assist in four minutes.

Motley had been nursing an ankle injury for the past few days, but he was active and managed to play in the final four minutes of Sunday's contest with the game pretty much out of reach. Motley is not expected to be a regular member of the Mavs' rotation this season.

