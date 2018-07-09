Mavericks' Johnathan Motley: Scores 20 in win over Bucks
Motley had 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-6 FT) in Sunday's summer league victory over Milwaukee.
Motley came off the bench Sunday as the Mavs went with Jalen Jones and Ray Spalding up front, but Motley still played a healthy 23 minutes and added seven rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
