Motley will start at center for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Mavericks play-by-play announcer Chuck Cooperstein reports.

The Mavericks are set to be without the likes of Dirk Nowitzki (ankle), Harrison Barnes (rest), Dwight Powell (knee), Salah Mejri (knee) and Nerlens Noel (suspension) in the frontcourt, so Motley will get the call to jump into the starting five. At 6-foot-9, Motely will be apart of a small-ball lineup for the Mavericks, but considering the lack of healthy bodies, he should be in line for 30-plus minutes. Look for Motley to play his most extensive action of the season, which could give him some punt-play potential for Wednesday's DFS slate.