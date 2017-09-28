Motley tweaked his ankle during Thursday's practice, but it's not expected to be anything serious, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

While the exact severity wasn't released, it appears he's avoided anything serious, though his availability for practice the rest of the week is unclear. Consider him questionable for the Mavericks preseason opener against the Bucks on Monday. Motley is on a two-way contract and is expected to spend the majority of the season in the G-League.