Walker put up 22 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 16 minutes during Sunday's 101-80 win over the Hawks.

Walker came in firing off the bench, putting up a game-high 22 points in just 16 minutes. The 23-year-old has made it clear that he can provide a spark off the bench, which is likely the role he will fall into come the regular season, backing up Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.