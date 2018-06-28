Mavericks' Josh Adams: Playing with Mavs in summer league
Adams will play for the Mavericks' summer league team, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Adams was one of the top scorers in college basketball in his final season at Wyoming back in 2015-16, averaging 24.7 points per game before going undrafted. From there, he's still managed to have a successful career overseas, most recently or Anadolu Efes in 2017-18, where he averaged 7.0 points and 2.0 assists in 16 games. He'll likely return overseas after summer league to play for Besiktas, who Adams signed a contract with back in January.
